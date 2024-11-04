PUTRAJAYA, Nov 4 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has reiterated that it has never sent links to taxpayers concerning refund statuses through the MyTax portal.

In a statement today, the tax administration agency clarified that no notifications from this portal can be sent without proper authorisation, warning that it will take strict action against any individuals or entities involved, in accordance with relevant legal provisions.

“LHDN advises the public to avoid spreading false information that could mislead others.

“Disseminating false news can result in prosecution under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA),” the statement read.

The LHDN emphasised its serious approach to this issue, prioritising it as a crucial step to enhance taxpayer confidence and trust in the services offered by the agency in tax administration.

“We are committed to continuously improving our service quality and proactively addressing this matter,” the agency added.

In addition, LHDN reminded the public to be vigilant regarding any suspicious emails, links, or messages received via WhatsApp. They urged taxpayers to verify any information through official LHDN channels: www.hasil.gov.my; https://mytax.hasil.gov.my; by contacting the hotline at 03-8911 1000; or by visiting the nearest LHDN office. — Bernama