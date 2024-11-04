KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Kuala Lumpur police are offering a 50 per cent discount for payment of traffic summonses from tomorrow (Nov 5) until Saturday (Nov 9).

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the public could head to the Tun HS Lee Police Station counters to check and pay their fines via cashless payments.

However, he said the discount offered does not include summonses issued for accidents, court cases, non-compoundable offences, overtaking dangerously, improper use of emergency lanes and running red lights.

“Offences related to heavy vehicles, exhaust modification, Op Selamat summonses and overtaking along double lines are not included in this offer either,” he said when contacted today. — Bernama