KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The body of a 14-year-old autistic boy was discovered floating near the Marina Bay jetty in Muar early today.

The boy was reported missing by his visually impaired father, 50, on Saturday, the New Straits Times reported.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhlis Azman Aziz said the body was found at 7.30am.

Police have ruled out foul play, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

The boy, a registered cardholder for persons with disabilities (OKU), was known to leave home without informing his father, who also holds a disability card.

According to Raiz, the father last spoke with his son, who had been diagnosed with hyperactive autism, on Saturday at 11.30pm.

The body was sent to the forensic unit at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital for identification and a post-mortem, he added.