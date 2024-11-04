KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A Proton Saga fell into a recess following a landslide in Lembah Maju, Pandan Indah, in the early hours of this morning.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, said in a statement that the police were informed of the incident at 4:35am.

Emergency services, including the Fire and Rescue Department and personnel from the local council, quickly responded to the scene.

“The incident occurred in a public parking space adjacent to a large storm drain, where the vehicle was parked when it plunged into the collapsed embankment,” he said in a statement.

The owner of the car has been notified, he added.

Mohd Azam confirmed that authorities are currently analysing the slope before attempting to recover the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said that department personnel are monitoring the situation in the surrounding area.

“We have handed the matter over to the local council for further action,” he added.