JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — Three men, including two foreigners, faced charges in the Sessions Court here today for allegedly kidnapping a 59-year-old businessman and demanding a RM20 million ransom.

One of the accused, 46-year-old businessman Chong Shih Ming, pleaded not guilty before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

However, Vietnamese nationals Luong Van Tung, 39, and Tran Van Chung, 29, did not enter pleas due to language barriers, according to a report by New Straits Times.

According to the charge sheet, the three men, along with an unidentified accomplice, allegedly abducted the businessman from Jalan Straits View at 5am on October 13.

The offence falls under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1960, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and whipping if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Thiviya opposed bail, citing the serious nature of the charges, but proposed a high bail of RM30,000 if considered, with additional conditions.

Chong’s lawyer, K. Veeranesh, requested a lower bail, noting that Chong financially supports his elderly parents and earns an average monthly income between RM5,000 and RM6,000 from his business.

The court granted Chong RM50,000 bail with one surety and required him to report to the police monthly, surrender his passport, and avoid contact with witnesses and the victim.

Luong and Tran were denied bail and will return to court on November 17, pending translation of the charges.

In a related case, a 36-year-old Vietnamese woman, Nguyen Ngoc Ngan, was charged separately in the magistrate’s court with disposing of a Honda Accord 2.4, allegedly to protect Chong from prosecution.

Nguyen pleaded not guilty under Section 201 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine if convicted.

Her lawyer, Goh Sze Han, argued for bail, explaining that Nguyen is married to a Malaysian and has two children, aged 12 and 14.

Magistrate A. Sharmini set bail at RM7,000 and scheduled the next mention for November 17.