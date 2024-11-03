KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Six Malaysia-based companies are among the nearly 400 entities and individuals that have been sanctioned by the US State Department for operating or having operated in, or aiding the Russian manufacturing sector.

The six companies listed are Zeolite Mansford Sdn Bhd (Zeolite), Maxtrum Capital Sdn Bhd (Maxtrum), Centrina United Sdn Bhd (Centrina), Gyntec Carbon Sdn Bhd (Gyntec), Moralability Industrial Sdn Bhd (Moralability), and Melix Global Sdn Bhd (Melix Global).

In a statement on October 30, the Office of the Spokesperson said that nearly 400 entities and individuals have been sanctioned for enabling Russia’s prosecution of its illegal war.

It stated the Department of State is imposing sanctions on more than 120 individuals and entities.

“The Department of State’s designations aim to disrupt sanctions evasion and target entities in multiple third countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), India, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates.

“All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 which authorizes sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation,” read the statement.

The statement stated that the designations target producers, exporters, and importers of items critical to Russia’s military-industrial base.

“Those items include microelectronics and computer numerical control items (CNC) on the Common High Priority List (CHPL), as identified by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) alongside the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and Japan,” it added.

The statement stated that the United States will continue to use all tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia’s military-industrial base and curtail the Kremlin’s ability to exploit the international financial system and generate revenue in furtherance of its war against Ukraine.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in defending its homeland from Russia’s aggression,” it added. — Bernama