KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 3 — In the Bersatu party elections, Terengganu state chief of Bersatu Alliance Wing Lim Chew Sieng retained her position as the Kuala Terengganu Division Chief winning unopposed.

Besides Lim, Ong Gi Lee (Kemaman), Lim Get Ming (Besut), and Lim Geh Jin (Marang) also won their seats without competition

Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, Kuala Nerus, and Setiu divisions have yet to hold their elections as they are still updating their membership lists.

Once those lists are updated, the divisions will duly conduct elections.