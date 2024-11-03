MELAKA, Nov 3 — Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin retained her position as Masjid Tanah Bersatu division head in the party’s election which took place yesterday.

Melaka Bersatu Party Election Committee (JPP) in a statement today announced that Mas Ermieyati, who is also Srikandi Bersatu chief, won after receiving 150 votes while her opponent, the former permanent chairman of the division, Rosni Sham Samion, only received four votes.

In the meantime, former Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Tamby Chik won the Alor Gajah Bersatu division chief post in a straight fight.

He received 105 votes to defeat his challenger, Mohd Zamri Abu Bakar who got 56 votes.

In Tangga Batu, the position of Bersatu chief is now held by Ramlan Meon who won with 79 votes to defeat former TV3 part-time cameraman Mohd Hanafiah Hamzah who received 26 votes.

In Hang Tuah Jaya Bersatu division, incumbent, Mohd Azrudin Md Idrus won unopposed.

Election for Bersatu divisions in Jasin and Kota Melaka was suspended and they were only allowed to hold their annual meeting while the division election of the party’s leadership will be held in December. — Bernama