SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has told political leaders to spend time with the common folks regularly to better understand their needs and plight.

He said he makes it his duty to always eat at small “warungs” or hawker kiosk, and stalls before going to the mosque for Friday prayers every week.

“When I visit these stalls and warungs, I will listen to their grouses, whether it is about the price of sugar, or a leak in the roof, so I know what issues they are facing and how we can help them,” he said in his speech at the launch of the National Hawkers and Petty Traders Carnival 2024 (HPPK) here.

“I do this every Friday, I will eat at a gerai or a warung first before going to the mosque so that I can see for myself what’s going on and so that I can understand the people’s needs better.”

He said this is why other political leaders must also go down to the ground regularly.

“Who else will have time for these small traders and businesses? Who else will look into their welfare if not us?” he asked.

He said the government is focused on upgrading these outlets to keep it clean and proper, as 80 per cent of Malaysians eat there rather than in high-class restaurants.

He said while the country is seeing an influx of investments from multinational companies, it still needs petty traders and stalls to cater to the growing number of workers.

“We must remember not all those who work in these multinationals are in upper management,” he said.

He said this is why attention must be given to these small businesses, to prepare space for small businesses in industrial areas and residential areas.

“We must never forget, when it comes to development, it must be even, there must be fair distribution,” he said.

He said this is why there is a need for a policy for petty traders and hawkers that is now being drafted, to look into their needs and give them a boost when needed.



