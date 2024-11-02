KAJANG, Nov 2 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said the state government is not hiding or withholding any information regarding the landslide tragedy in Batang Kali that claimed 31 lives on December 16, 2022.

According to Sinar Harian, Amirudin stated that the report on the incident was not prepared by the state government, but rather by the Public Works Department (JKR) and other relevant authorities.

He clarified with the Malay daily that the report indicated the tragedy was caused by a natural disaster beyond the state government's control.

“If the victims believe that there is a case, they are free to take legal action, but the state government is guided by the report that has been submitted for review. The report states that the incident was caused by natural factors beyond the control of the state government,” he was quoted as saying.

However, he noted that the state government has asked the legal department to examine the issue in detail.