KOTA KINABALU, Nov 1 — Parti Warisan remains open to forming alliances with any local political party committed to prioritising the interests of Sabah’s people, its president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said today.

Shafie said that Warisan’s core focus is to champion the welfare and rights of Sabahans while addressing pressing issues affecting the state.

“In Sabah’s increasingly dynamic political landscape, Warisan is open to collaboration with any local political party that shares our commitment to prioritising the needs of the people,” he said.

“Our main goal is to unite Sabahans and work toward a prosperous, stable, and inclusive future for all.”

Speculation initially suggested that Warisan might align with Barisan Nasional (BN) ahead of Sabah’s upcoming state election.

BN chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has clashed with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

However, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently indicated that BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had finalised a deal, potentially leaving room to include GRS.

Political analysts have suggested that Warisan might ultimately contest the election solo, reinforcing its identity as a Sabah-centric party.

“As a party committed to Sabahans, Warisan is determined to lift the state out of underdevelopment, which persists despite 61 years of independence,” Shafie said.

Shafie added that Warisan would consider cooperation only with parties sharing its vision, aiming to strengthen the voice of Sabah’s people and build a strong alliance to meet the state’s unique challenges.

“Warisan’s commitment to Sabah’s autonomy and progress will never waver,” he said.

“We remain prepared to work with any party genuinely advocating for Sabah and its people.”