KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended aid to Joselyn Dewi and her family in conjunction with Deepavali.

Anwar said the contribution was delivered October 30 by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

“I was informed that Joselyn had to take on the role of the breadwinner of the family following her father’s passing, while her mother has returned to the Philippines.

“She needs to care for two younger siblings who are still in school, and her youngest sibling, who has autism,” he said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Anwar added that he had asked Ahmad Farhan to help with Joselyn’s application for an identity card.

A news portal previously reported Joselyn’s story, highlighting her subdued Deepavali celebrations with her three siblings this year.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in a separate Facebook post, informed that Deepavali contributions and essentials were also delivered to security guard Jayalechmi, who resides with her family in Klang.

Anwar’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi (second from right) visited the home of security guard Jayalechmi and her family in Klang, Selangor to present Deepavali aid and contributions from the prime minister on October 30, 2024. — Picture from Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

The contribution was presented by Ahmad Farhan Wednesday.

“Brother Farhan Fauzi also had the opportunity to represent me in the Ziarah MADANI session by visiting Puan Jayalechmi’s home in Klang to deliver aid and Deepavali celebration essentials.

“Puan Jayalechmi works as a security guard, and her husband, a lorry attendant, has to support four young children still in primary school,” he said.