JOHOR BARU, Oct 31 — Police have recorded the statements of three witnesses in relation to the alleged waving of Chinese flags during an international cultural festival held recently in Taman Sentosa, here.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said that investigators had also requested for the event organiser, who is currently away overseas, to return to assist the probe.

“It is understood that the event’s organiser is currently in Bangkok, Thailand where police managed to contact him.

“We have since requested for his immediate cooperation to return here and assist investigators.

“Police will only comment further on the case once the statement from the event’s organiser is complete,” he told reporters during a community policing programme held in conjunction with Deepavali at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Kumar was responding to updates on the alleged Chinese flag waving incident in Taman Sentosa here on October 20, which was widely shared on social media.

Earlier, he accompanied Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim during the event.

Kumar said the motives behind the alleged incident were still under investigation.

He said that it was also possible that those involved in waving the foreign flags have since returned to their respective countries.

“Once the statements of all witnesses have been recorded, police will refer the investigation papers to the state’s deputy public prosecutor's office for further instructions.

“The investigation paper is initiated under Section 3(1) of the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

It was previously reported that the flag-waving incident involving a Chinese flag at the Malaysia International Guan Gong Cultural Festival in Taman Sentosa here.

Melaka Deputy Speaker and Ayer Keroh Assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee was reported to have attended the event. He later defended the flag-waving, stating that delegates from other countries had also waved their respective national flags.

A similar incident also happened in Perak where police had summoned the organisers to record their statements concerning a video of flag-waving involving the Chinese flag at the Malaysia International Guan Gong Cultural Festival in Teluk Intan last Thursday night.

The international event was organised as a cultural event and involved the participation of more than 10 countries.

The Malaysia International Guan Gong Cultural Festival was held in several states where it attracted controversy over the waving of China flags.

Several Opposition politicians have accused DAP of inciting racial tensions following the cultural event held here and in Teluk Intan, Perak where participants were seen waving China’s flag.