KUCHING, Oct 30 — Sarawak has emerged as having fewer overweight or obese citizens compared to other states despite a nationwide increase, said Sarawak Health Department director Dr Veronica Lugah.

According to her, findings from the National Health Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 indicate an increase in the prevalence of overweight and obesity among Malaysians, rising from 50.1 per cent in 2019 to 54.5 per cent in 2023.

“However, the NHMS survey found that Sarawakians are slightly slimmer at 53.3 per cent,” she said.

Dr Veronica shared these insights at the launch of the Integrated Mega Operation under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), the War on Sugar Campaign, and the Sarawak-level World Environmental Health Day 2024 celebration held at the department’s Multipurpose Hall here today.

Elaborating further, Dr Veronica noted that while the survey provides useful insights, it will be conducted periodically, and she urged that Sarawak’s rate should not exceed the national average.

“As Sarawakians, we should make an effort to maintain our health and manage our weight – this serves as a reminder for myself as well,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Veronica noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the War on Sugar Campaign on Sept 8 this year as part of efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases among Malaysians.

The campaign’s advocacy emphasises the tagline ‘Sugar: One teaspoon is enough, less is better, none is best’.

“Today’s activities are part of the government’s initiative under the Strategic Plan for Reducing Sugar Among Malaysians 2024-2030, which requires urgent implementation,” she added.

At the event, a new no-smoking signage under Act 852 was introduced to replace the previous signage. — The Borneo Post





