KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE) project, from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, in Perak, is expected to reduce traffic congestion along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) by up to 40 per cent, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the project, estimated to cost approximately RM6.2 billion, will take four years to complete, with an expected completion date in 2028.

“The WISE alignment offers an alternative route for users of the Menora Tunnel, who frequently encounter congestion due to the high volume of heavy vehicles.

“This is particularly relevant given the hilly terrain in the Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar area along the PLUS Expressway, which hampers the movement of heavy vehicles and adversely impacts traffic flow, especially during peak hours.

“By transferring traffic from the PLUS Expressway to the WISE, we can effectively reduce congestion on the PLUS Expressway and provide users with an alternative route at no additional financial burden to the government,” he told reporters following the WISE Expressway Project Concession Agreement Document submission ceremony, held here today.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim.

On Sept 5, Azman, on behalf of the government, signed the WISE Highway Concession Agreement with East Coast Road Sdn Bhd (ECRSB), the project proponent.

Meanwhile, Nanta, in his speech, noted that the WISE Highway project involves a tolled route from Kuala Kangsar to Gopeng, passing through Siputeh and Batu Gajah, covering approximately 60.88 kilometres (km).

He explained that the toll rate for the highway is set at 23 sen per km for a 55-year concession period, including four years of construction.

“This toll rate structure is unique, being the first of its kind in the country, and ensures minimal impact on people’s expenses over an extended period,” he said.

“The WISE Expressway will feature six interchanges, with two in Kuala Kangsar, one in Jerlun, one in Siputeh, and two in Gopeng.

Additionally, he highlighted that the Level of Service (LOS) for the PLUS Expressway, on the Gopeng-Kuala Kangsar stretch, currently stands at LOS D, and is expected to reach full capacity (LOS F) by 2030.

Nanta explained that if the WISE project is not implemented, the government would eventually need to fund the expansion of the PLUS Expressway as traffic reaches its peak, leading to significant financial implications.

He added that the WISE project demonstrates effective collaboration among federal and Perak state governments, as well as the private sector, benefiting the highway industry while enhancing the well-being of citizens and highway users alike.

“The ministry urges the concessionaire to prioritise quality, particularly regarding adherence to standards, cost-effectiveness, timeliness, and safety at construction sites,” he said.

“The Works Ministry remains dedicated to projects that support MADANI people, such as WISE, to ensure that road user safety and comfort remain at the forefront, in line with the ministry’s MYJalan programme objectives,” he said. — Bernama