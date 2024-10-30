KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In its Deepavali 2024 weather forecast, MetMalaysia said rain and thunderstorms are also expected to affect Putrajaya and Melaka in the morning, while Selangor, Johor and Negeri Sembilan are forecast to experience similar weather until the afternoon.

The weather in Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak is expected to be clear in the morning while rain and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and night.

The weather in Kuala Lumpur and Labuan is forecast to be clear tomorrow morning. — Bernama



