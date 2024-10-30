JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali has filed a habeas corpus application at the High Court here, challenging his detention under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

The habeas corpus notice was submitted by a legal team comprising Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin, Najib Zakaria, Boestamam Ahmad and Dorina Abdullah.

The application aims to contest his arrest and continued detention as unlawful.

Nasiruddin’s 57-year-old wife, Datin Azura Md Yusof, also filed a similar application, along with Mohamad Suhaimi Mohd Sani, 28, who is expected to be charged under Sosma at the Sessions Court in Kota Tinggi today.

The applicants have named the Home Minister, the Inspector-General of Police, the Public Prosecutor, the Selangor Prisons Department director, the Kuala Lumpur Police Department and the Malaysian government as respondents in the case.

According to the application, an order for a writ of habeas corpus has been requested to release the applicants from alleged unlawful arrest and detention by the respondents.

Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar set December 4 as the hearing date for the habeas corpus application to allow both the applicants’ and respondents’ legal teams time to prepare their respective submissions.

Federal Counsel Mohamad Firdaus Saidani Ali represented the respondents. Three lawyers from the Malaysian Bar Council, R. Jayabalan, Fadhil Ihsan Mohamad Hassan and Khairul Azwad, attended as observers for public interest.

Rosli, speaking at the court, said several affidavits supporting the habeas corpus application would be filed ahead of the December 4 hearing.

He said that similar applications will be filed in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as the investigations cover business premises in these locations.

“We are filing (the habeas corpus applications) starting in Johor Baru as the investigations also involves cases here and the business premises being investigated are based here.

“This is the accused’s right to challenge the legality of their arrest. Additional applications disputing organised crime charges are also forthcoming,” he said.

On October 23, Nasiruddin and Azura were charged at the Sessions Court with membership in an organised criminal group linked to GISB, with alleged activities spanning from October 2020 to September 11, 2023, at Bandar Country Homes in Rawang, Selangor.

They are charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which prohibits membership in an organised criminal group, carrying a jail term of five to 20 years upon conviction.