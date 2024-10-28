KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — An elderly woman who is also a member of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to possessing 38 banned publications related to Al-Arqam last month.

Aishah Bula Tajudin, 60, was charged with possessing the publications which included “Darul Arqam 25 Tahun Perjuangan Abuya Syeikh Imarn Ashaari Muhammad At-Tamimi”, “Khutbah Aidilfitri 1413 Hijrah”, “Siri Terkini Era Kasih Sayang “Abuya Pemimpin Kasih Sayang” and “Abuya Ashaari Muhammad Pemimpin Paling Ajaib di Zamannya”.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Brickfields here, at 11.30 am last Sept 21.

The charge was framed under Section 8 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 which provides a maximum fine of RM5,000 upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman, in suggesting bail of RM15,000 with two sureties on the accused, said the banning of the 38 publications and of owning them had been announced by the mass media, including in newspapers and on television.

“During the three decades of the ban, there are still individuals who hide and possess the items,” he said.

Lawyer Boestamam Ahmad, representing Aishah, requested a low bail because his client was not working and her husband had suffered a stroke.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhammad Dan allowed the woman bail of RM5,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report herself at the nearest police station once a month.

She fixed Dec 4 for mention.

In another Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate MS Mageswary, food caterer Mohammad Nazif Jamluddin, 49, pleaded not guilty to a similar charge.

He was charged with possessing two banned publications related to Al-Arqam with the titles “Perang Teluk Islam akan Kembali Gemilang” and “Meruntuh Berhala di Tiongkok”.

He was charged with committing the offence at Ekhwan Catering, Kampung Sungai Penchala in Brickfields here, at 10.30 am last Sept 21.

Mageswary allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Dec 4 for mention. — Bernama