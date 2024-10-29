KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within the Interpublic Group of Companies, in partnership with Big Tree, Redberry, Seni Jaya & Vistar Media, hosted ‘Beyond Boundaries’, an event dedicated to exploring the future of outdoor experiences in Malaysia.

‘Beyond Boundaries: The Power of Outdoor Experiences’ was held on Sept 23, at TGV 1 Utama, and brought together media partners, clients and agency representatives to gain fresh perspectives on out-of-home (OOH) media.

Bala Pomaleh, Chief Executive Officer of IPG Mediabrands said, “The OOH space is truly exciting, and we are thrilled to have been able to gather the titans of the industry to share their vision on where we are headed in Malaysia.

“We are at a time of great convergence with technology, urbanisation, AI integration and sustainability at play.

“This evolution brings about tremendous opportunities for brands to explore all that outdoor advertising has to offer, for more immersive and interactive experiences that deliver deeper engagement, resonance and business results.”

The day’s theme touched upon futureproofing brands, immersive and experiential OOH to elevate brand connections, omnichannel targeting, programmatic digital OOH, and innovations in the OOH space.

Speakers included Fong Kok Chin, General Manager Sales of Seni Jaya Sdn Bhd, Stephanie Wong Chief Operating Officer of Big Tree Outdoor, Omnia - Agency Solutions, alongside Paul Poh, Head of Business Development & Corporate Planning, Big Tree Outdoor, Franck Vidal, Director, Southeast Asia Sales & Partnerships of Vistar Media, and Maaresh Starling, Group Chief Executive Officer of Redberry Media Group, alongside Gavin Chin, Group Sales Director.

Closing off the day, CEO of IPG Mediabrands, Bala Pomaleh led a lively panel discussion on the future of OOH advertising, growth, sustainability and digital integration with panellists Henry Low, Managing Director of Spectrum Outdoor, Mary Koh, Executive Director of WOW Media Sdn Bhd and Dhanish Desai, Chief Operating Officer of Skyblue Media.

Vindy Wong, General Manager of Rapport said: “OOH gives brands the energy of engaging with consumers in real-time, across vibrant cityscapes and physical spaces, making this medium an unparalleled platform for creativity, visibility, and impact.

“Cinema remains crucial in Malaysia, offering a captive audience and an immersive environment where brands can connect with viewers in powerful, emotional ways.

“With the advent of programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH), the potential is limitless as it allows brands to target audiences more precisely, deliver real-time content, and scale campaigns like never before.

“Outdoor media is where bold ideas come to life, and with technology driving innovation, the excitement of the space is only just beginning. The time is ripe for brands to go beyond boundaries with OOH.”