KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today told Parliament that the new 2 per cent tax on individual shareholders whose annual dividends exceed RM100,000 is part of the government’s effort to create a progressive tax system.

He said this tax would only affect those who can afford it, and it’s in line with the government’s agenda towards equitable distribution of income.

“This means, in rough calculation, if he has RM100,000 in dividends, it means his shares are around RM2 million. So, if you have RM2 million, just have to pay the 2 per cent.

“This way we have a progressive tax system,” Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said during Question Time.

He also said that T15 is not a new term, having been used during the diesel subsidy rationalisation earlier this year.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) classified a household income of around RM13,000 as T15.

MORE TO COME