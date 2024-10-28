MACHANG, Oct 28 — A total of 1,400 prospects classified as Licensed Free Persons (OBB) at the Machang Rehabilitation Centre (PPA) have been offered employment opportunities across various fields, aimed at transforming their futures, from January to October this year.

Centre director, Ahmad Zulkarnain Abdul Khalid, said most of the prospects were offered employment tailored to their skills, immediately upon their release, in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and hospitality.

He noted that the aim is for at least two-thirds of the total prospects at the PPA, which has a population of 3,000 individuals, to secure jobs that help them earn a living.

“Currently, our observations indicate that some employers still hold stigmas and prejudices against hiring these individuals.

“Moreover, since the implementation of this programme, the rate of re-entry of prospects into the PPA has decreased.

“Therefore, we hope they do not feel marginalised by society and can compete in terms of skills and other areas to improve themselves after leaving prison,” he said during a press conference at the Licensed Prisoner Release Programme at PPA Machang, in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations today.

Earlier, 63 OBB prospects were released, with 42 of them securing employment, while 12 went to halfway houses, and nine others returned to their families.

Meanwhile, Mat, 41, a prospect from Kota Bharu, who used to work as a contractor, shared that he was detained earlier this year for an offense under Section 420 for embezzling RM45,000 at the company where he was employed last year.

The fourth of five siblings explained that the desire for a luxurious life compelled him to make this mistake for the second time, having previously committed a similar offense in 2017 by embezzling RM70,000 from the company.

“I had many commitments, including the needs of my elderly parents, and the desire for a lavish lifestyle pushed me to commit this offence. However, this time has been painful, and I will not repeat this mistake. The OBB programme is excellent because it gives prospects a chance to change,” he said. — Bernama