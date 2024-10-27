KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he accepted former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s apology for the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal in good faith.

In a report by the New Straits Times, Anwar described his response as one of good leadership.

“I am the prime minister, I am the father of the nation. When someone says something like this (apology), what should I do? I accept it in good faith,” he said while addressing attendees at the Perak PKR Convention at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel in Ipoh.

“If it is a court matter, then leave it to the court. If it concerns the Pardons Board, then it is under the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” adding that as someone who bears responsibility, he must “respond appropriately”.

“When people make statements, we welcome those with good intentions. That is an example of good leadership,” he added.

Najib had issued an apology on Thursday for the events surrounding the 1MDB scandal, though he maintained his innocence, asserting he was misled by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho and others involved.

Anwar’s acceptance of Najib’s apology has stirred criticism, with some detractors arguing he lacked the authority to accept it.

Responding to this backlash, he described such criticism as misguided, calling critics “bebal” (slow-witted) and stating, “This is all nonsense — (these are) people who don’t know where they stand and looking for reasons to be angry.”

He said that some leaders have misappropriated billions, yet criticism often focuses solely on one individual.

“I understand my position on 1MDB, but it’s unfair to single out just one individual. Sometimes, those who attack have assets that were embezzled even more than that,” he added.

Anwar criticised those who accused him of selectively targeting individuals in corruption cases, stating that he has consistently instructed all relevant agencies to act decisively.

“They said I was being selective. No, what I said was ‘save this country,’” he said, emphasising that his directive includes the Customs Department, Inland Revenue Board, police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a comprehensive approach.

Anwar underscored that the cabinet stands firm on this commitment, saying, “The prime minister’s instruction is comprehensive. This is my leadership.

“I have said within the Cabinet that the decision is unanimous to take firm action against anyone who embezzles national funds.”

Among those present at the event were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming, PKR vice-chairman Chang Lih Kang and Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.