IPOH, Oct 27—Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has underscored the urgency of holding Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party elections without further delays.

The PKR president said this decision was reached yesterday at the party's political bureau meeting.

Anwar, who is Prime Minister, said fast-tracking the elections would foster collaboration between the younger generation and experienced leaders, allowing them to manage the party together effectively.

He also said a postponement is unnecessary, given that the anticipated date for the 16th general election (GE16) is still some time away.

“There is a need to nurture a new generation (of leaders) among youths and women. They must be afforded more opportunities, including at the branch level. Therefore, we should consider expediting the party elections, but not in the chaotic manner of the past.

“It must adhere to established regulations. We are currently reviewing (the election mechanism),” he said during his address at the opening of the Perak Keadilan Convention here today.

Perak Menteri Besar and state Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and state PKR chairman Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri were also present.

Prior to this, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh confirmed that discussions regarding the possibility of delaying party elections until after GE16 took place during the Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting.

However, she clarified that no final decision was reached during those discussions.

In other developments, Anwar said during yesterday’s political bureau meeting, it was decided that cooperation with parties within the Unity Government should continue and be strengthened, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia.

On efforts to empower the party, Anwar said the foundation of PKR as a party that advocates for the people’s welfare must be upheld.

“I want to remind ministers that while their primary duties are in their respective ministries, they would not be appointed without the foundational strength from the party that supports them. It is their responsibility to inspire and uplift the spirits of the people,” he said.

Anwar reflected on past experiences where leaders lost their patience and succumbed to greed due to power struggles.

“Some lost their patience and became greedy. Those who lose their positions often abandon the party, forfeiting their wealth and status,” he pointed out. —Bernama