



PASIR PUTEH, Oct 27 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will conduct further inspections regarding reports of an influx of imported ‘Shine Muscat’ grapes into the country.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said research and inspections will be carried out by relevant agencies, such as the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department and the Biosecurity Division of the Department of Agriculture.

He stressed that KPKM will review all aspects through inspections and research conducted by the relevant agencies, as well as conducting constant monitoring.

“So far, KPKM has not received any complaints on the grapes containing excessive chemical residues,” he told reporters after presenting letters of appointment to 48 chief farmers of the Water User Group for the Kemasin Semerak Integrated

Agricultural Development Area (IADA) 2024 in Tok Bali, here today.

Mohamad Sabu reassured that KPKM would take immediate follow-up action if any complaints or incidents occur.

Earlier, the Thai Pesticide Alert Network (Thai-PAN) issued a warning regarding ‘Shine Muscat’ grape contamination after finding that most of the samples collected were believed to contain harmful chemical residues exceeding the maximum permitted levels.

Thai-PAN and the Thai Consumer Council have urged the Ministry of Public Health Thailand to take immediate action, including requiring importers and distributors to label the country of origin for imported ‘Shine Muscat’ grapes. — Bernama



