KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — National badminton player Thinaah Muralitharan officially graduated today from Open University Malaysia.

According to The Star, Thinaah graduated with a bachelor of education degree in teaching English as a second language.

She was also conferred the Sports Icon award at her convocation, which was held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The award is given to students who demonstrate academic excellence as well as making significant contributions in the sporting arena.

Thinaah was recognised for representing Malaysia at the Olympic Games and her outstanding performance in sports.