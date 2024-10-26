SARIKEI, Oct 26 — A family faced a terrifying ordeal this morning when a big tree fell onto the roof of their home on Jalan Bangunan Kerajaan.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarikei chief Mahmudin Narudin said they received a call regarding the incident at 7.32am before despatching a team to the location.

At the location, the Bomba team discovered that the incident damaged the side of the roof and the structure of the victim’s house.

“However, no unwanted incidents were reported and all occupants of the house were reported safe.

“Based on the situation, the Bomba team took action to assist the residents in clearing the fallen tree and branches that had landed on the victim’s house,” he told reporters today.

A total of ten personnel were involved in the operation, and Mahmudin said they used two chainsaws to carry out the cleaning work.

“The effort to clear the fallen tree took about one hour. Once completed, the team returned to the station,” he said. — The Borneo Post