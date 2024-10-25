IPOH, Oct 25 — Thirteen people, including Japanese tourists, were injured when a tour bus crashed into the rear of trailer in an incident at KM 230.3 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading south near Taiping yesterday evening.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said in a statement today that the victims included the local driver and tour guide as well as 11 Japanese tourists consisting of three men and eight women.

Sabarodzi said they extricated the injured victims from the bus, provided initial treatment, and transported them to Taiping Hospital.

The operation ended at 3.52 pm, he added. — Bernama