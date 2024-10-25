SHAH ALAM, Oct 25 — Firemen swiftly saved three family members trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment in Taman Sentosa, Klang, early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received an emergency call at 2.58 am and dispatched 15 personnel from the Andalas station to the scene.

On reaching the scene, the firemen learnt that the three family members, aged eight to around their 30s, were trapped inside a room.

The firefighting and rescue operation also involved two fire engines — one Fire Rescue Tender and one Light Fire Rescue Tender — and two Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicles.

“The fire was fully extinguished, and the three victims, including a young girl, trapped in the room were rescued.

“The victims experienced minor breathing difficulties due to thick smoke and received initial aid from the EMRS team before being handed over to the Ministry of Health personnel for further action,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the fire destroyed about 20 per cent of the premises but the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. — Bernama