PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) expects traffic of over 3.49 million vehicles on major highways and connecting expressways during peak travel days for the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Its director-general, Mohd Hadzmir Yusoff, said the traffic increase is expected to begin as early as tomorrow, especially as motorists begin travelling towards the North, South, and East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Major highways like the PLUS Group is expected to record 2.30 million vehicles, followed by the West Coast Expressway (WCE) (215,000); the KL-Karak Highway (210,000); the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (106,000); and Phase 2 (65,000), he added.

“Meanwhile, for connecting highways, the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke) is projected to record 295,000 vehicles, the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) 159,000, and the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (Latar) 135,000 vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

He also said all concessionaires have been instructed to ensure there were no lane closures except for emergencies starting tomorrow until March 30, smooth toll collection systems, including layered toll collection at critical plazas, as well as the activation of 34 Smart Lane locations on the PLUS Highway.

Mohd Hadzmir said checks on highway operations would be intensified, including at Rest and Service Areas (R&R) and lay-bys, along with the provision of 65 portable toilets, ensuring adequate water supply, and increasing staff and parking at selected locations.

“Users can obtain real-time traffic updates and information on any highway incidents via LLM’s official social media platforms - Facebook (Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia) and TikTok @llmtrafik, or by contacting the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752,” he said.

Highway users are also advised to plan their journeys using the TuJu Application and Travel Time Advisory (TTA), ensure their vehicles are in good condition, and maintain sufficient balance for toll payments via Touch ’n Go, e-wallets, or debit cards.

The government announced earlier today that there would be a 50 per cent toll discount in conjunction with Aidilfitri to help reduce travel costs for those returning to their hometowns, which will take effect from 12:01 am on March 18 (Wednesday) until 11:59 pm on March 19 (Thursday).

It applies to Class 1 private vehicles on all highways, except at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Toll Plaza and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (Linkedua). — Bernama