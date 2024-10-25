KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — DAP vice-chairman Teresa Kok has initiated her defamation lawsuit against Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh over remarks he made against her during their disagreement over Malaysia’s halal certification.

Kok previously issued a letter of demand for Dr Akmal to withdraw the remarks and apologise, prompting the latter to say he would “see you in court.”

According to the SN Nair & Partners law firm representing Kok, Dr Akmal has already been served with the writ of summons that was filed with the High Court on Oct 23.

Among others, Kok is accusing Dr Akmal of defaming her through remarks published in two articles, one titled “Akmal: Saya Minta Kerajaan Sediakan Logo Non-Halal, Tampal Pada Dahi Teresa” and another with the headline on “UMNO Youth Chief swipes at “old Nyonya” Teresa over halal cert” published online.

Kok is seeking general, compensatory, aggravated, and exemplary damages from the Umno leader, as well as an injunction preventing him or his agents from repeating the remarks.

On September 11, Kok sent a legal notice to Dr Akmal demanding RM25 million in damages over his remarks calling her “Nyonya tua” (old Nyonya) and suggesting she should have a non-halal logo placed on her forehead.

Seputeh DAP Youth has also filed a police report against Dr Akmal.

The two had argued through the media after Dr Akmal criticised Kok for rejecting with a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants owned by non-Muslims.

DAP and Umno are allies in the national unity government.