KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has confirmed that police have identified the names of four individuals accused of confining Ummu Atiyah Ashaari, the daughter of former al-Arqam leader Ashaari Muhammad, who was allegedly abused by a leader of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

He said the suspects, all aged over 20, were identified based on reports and information provided by the victim, including details she shared on YouTube, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“We are still investigating to track them down, and if some people say we are rushing, we are not rushing and will not make arrests without basis. That is a mistaken perception.

“Investigations will proceed, and arrests will only follow if justified,” he said during an integrated operations meeting (Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah) held at a resort in Taman Negara today

Police will continue efforts to locate the suspects for questioning and, if possible, carry out arrests without a warrant to conclude the investigation, Razarudin added.

The meeting was also attended by Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim and Customs Deputy Director-General (Enforcement/Compliance) Ribuan Abdullah.

Razarudin did not rule out the possibility that other victims may have experienced similar treatment.

“There might be others, but they have not come forward. We urge them to provide information and lodge police reports,” he said.

He added that the government has established a committee to engage GISBH members and encourage voluntary participation in rehabilitation programmes.

“This is an opportunity for misguided members to reform and receive assistance from the National Security Council (MKN). Their children’s education will also continue, though not through mainstream channels,” he said.

Yesterday, six police vehicles were seen entering GISBH’s settlement in Kampung Batu Hampar Dalam at around 2.38pm, believed to transport Ummu Atiyah to the location.

The 41-year-old, dressed in a white baju kurung, was taken to a residence within the settlement, where she was believed to have been held for about a month.