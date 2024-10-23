KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Adeline Chang, one of the two Chang sisters infamous for their social media stunts and antics, is allegedly expected to be charged in court tomorrow.

In a post on her own Instagram account yesterday, Alice said her elder sister Adeline would be charged in court on October 24.

Previously, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a June 23 statement said it had together with the police recorded a social media user’s statement at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters on June 21, 2024.

MCMC had said it had recorded the statement from the individual — whom it did not name — following complaints to the MCMC about the owner of the “Adeline Chang” Facebook account which was believed to have uploaded the photograph of a child together with offensive captions.

The MCMC said it had seized one mobile phone and the SIM card -- believed to be owned by the individual and to have been used to upload the content — for the investigations.

The MCMC’s investigation was carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which is punishable upon conviction by a maximum RM50,000 fine or maximum one-year jail term or both. Offenders face a further fine of RM1,000 per day for each day they continue the offence after conviction.

Section 233 covers the offence of improper use of network facilities or network service, including the making of online comments or other communication which are “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive” with the intention to “annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person”.