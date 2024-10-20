KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — A driver was killed while his passenger suffered minor injuries after the car they were in skidded and burned in an accident on KM14.9 of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) at about 8 am today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department acting director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said the Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.28 am.

“A nine-man team from the Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene, together with a Fire Rescue Tender-1 (FRT truck) and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) van.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found a Toyota Vios car on fire, believed to be due to the impact of a road accident, before it was razed,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the injured man was sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre while the driver’s body was handed over to the police.

It was learnt that members of the public managed to pull them out of the car before it was engulfed in flame and the two are believed to be related.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said the accident caused a traffic snarl of over 300 metres on the expressway. — Bernama