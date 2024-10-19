KUALA NERUS, Oct 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) does not rule out the possibility of conducting new raids on any premises if necessary, as part of the investigation into the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) issue.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that investigative officers are actively looking into all aspects of the case to gather evidence, and as of yesterday, the commission had summoned no fewer than 20 witnesses to assist in the investigation.

He said this at the commissioning of Young Integrity Officers (YIO) for the Anti-Corruption Volunteer Students Cadet Corps (SUAR Corps) at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) here today.

The ceremony saw 39 UniSZA SUAR Corps cadets commissioned as MACC YIOs by the Integrity Officer Accreditation Board (LPPIB) today.

Azam added that UniSZA is the only higher education institution in the country to establish the SUAR Corps aimed at producing graduates with high integrity and knowledge in anti-corruption.

He said the MACC will enhance the SUAR Corps training at UniSZA by adding weapons training programmes to the existing modules in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028. — Bernama