KUCHING, Oct 19 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate five missing rowers whose boat capsized during a training session for the Sarawak Regatta continues today.

The SAR involves 46 personnel from various agencies and according to Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, the search began as early as 6.30am.

“The team was divided into two groups — the first group at the scene of the incident, which is near the residence of the former TYT, and we are focusing the sonar search in that area first.

“The second group will scour from the river mouth working their way upstream. We will provide updates on the progress from time to time,” he told reporters during a press conference at the SAR operation site in the Bintawa industrial area.

Mohd Farhan also urged the continued use of lifejackets by participants training for the Sarawak Regatta.

“I understand from the organisers that the rowers are wearing lifejackets during training and an escort is present,” he said.

He also briefed the family members and contacts of the victims at the SAR operation site and advised them to contact the Kuching district police headquarters for any inquiries.

Several agencies are involved in the operation, including the Royal Malaysia Police with their Air Operations Force and Marine Operations Force, as well as the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Ministry of Health, Sarawak Rivers Board, Civil Defence Department, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and Jabatan Laut. — The Borneo Post