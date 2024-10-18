KOTA KINABALU, Oct 18 — An 11-year-old disabled girl was found drowned after falling into a river in Kampung Lokub, Sepanggar, here yesterday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, in a statement, said that at 6.30 pm, the water rescue team (PPDA) found the victim’s body trapped between objects at the riverbed at a depth of 25 metres.

According to the statement, a distress call was made at 1.03 pm, and the team of 23 firemen arrived at the scene 40 minutes later to conduct a surface rescue operation with rescue boats before the PPDA found the body.

It said the body was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 6.47 pm. — Bernama