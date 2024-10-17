GEORGE TOWN, Oct 17 — Repair works on a large 10-metre sinkhole in Taman Sri Nibong in Bayan Lepas are now underway, said state exco Zairil Khir Johari today.

The infrastructure committee chairman said in a statement that initial checks by the Public Works Department (JKR) found that there is still soil erosion in the hole and water spilling over.

“Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) has started emergency works on the leaking pipe at 11.30pm last night,” he said, adding that the leak was found after IWK used a camera to inspect sewage pipes in the hole.

He said IWK was also at the site to look at mitigation methods early this morning, while pipe repair works are expected to take seven days to complete.

“IWK is now using its system to monitor the conditions of the sewage pipes in the surrounding areas of the site,” Zairil said.

He added that IWK has also started several repair and replacement works on old sewage pipes.

The sinkhole, which is about three metre deep, located at Lebuh Bukit Kecil 3 reportedly happened yesterday morning.

After receiving reports of the sinkhole, JKR immediately set up a traffic management plan and closed the area.

Last night, Pantai Jerejak state assemblyman Fahmi Zainol visited the site and said the road to Taman Sri Nibong through Krystal Point will be closed to traffic for a week as repair works are underway.