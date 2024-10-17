KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed today that it is investigating five companies linked to a Selangor politician under investigation over alleged corruption involving a sand mining concession.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told reporters that officials seized RM600,000 during a raid of six premises yesterday, linked to said Opposition politician.

“We are currently reviewing a few companies, with five identified so far, as they reportedly have shares associated with the arrested individual and the politician in question,” he said after a roundtable programme here.

Additionally, he added that the MACC is also investigating information regarding potential graft payments related to this case.

However, he said he cannot disclose further details about the project at this time.

During a raid on Saturday, the MACC had uncovered S$1.5 million (RM6 million) at a site identified as a safehouse for an influential politician.

On Monday, Azam said that officers had located two more safehouses, one of which held approximately S$74,000, equivalent to RM243,000 at current exchange rates.

He also said that the MACC discovered about RM78,000 in another office and received information regarding additional cash concealed in various bank accounts.

The MACC has launched multiple investigations under the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.