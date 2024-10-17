KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The winding-up session of the debate and voting on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 concerning citizenship will be the highlight of today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to wind up the debate on the Bill.

The amendment provides, among other things, equal rights to children born outside the Federation to a Malaysian mother at the time of birth, allowing them to acquire citizenship by operation of law rather than solely through a Malaysian father.

The Bill, debated by 59 MPs yesterday, requires a two-thirds majority to be passed.

Meanwhile, the security situation of the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) in Lebanon following the Israeli military attacks is also expected to be discussed.

According to the Order Papers published on Parliament’s website, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) will raise the issue with the Minister of Defence during the Minister’s Question Time.

In the same session, Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit) will pose a question to the Home Minister about the efforts being undertaken to address the increasing number of missing children, which have reportedly reached up to two cases a day.

Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) will ask the prime minister during the oral question-and-answer session about activities related to prostitution, fights involving illegal foreigners, and the influx of hawkers among foreign nationals in Kuala Lumpur, which have not decreased despite the deployment of the KL Strike Force. — Bernama