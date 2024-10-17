KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Controversial Chinese Muslim preacher Firdaus Wong has removed a TikTok video in which he allegedly provided guidance on the secret conversion of minors.

Malaysiakini reported that his legal representative, Norazali Nordin, as informing the Kuala Lumpur High Court of this development today.

On October 3, Judge Amarjeet Singh had issued an ex-parte injunction to maintain the current situation in an ongoing lawsuit brought by several non-Muslim parents against Firdaus.

The court has now scheduled October 24 for Firdaus’ legal team to argue for the lifting of this injunction.

The parents are seeking a permanent removal of the TikTok video, which allegedly features Firdaus advising children on how to covertly convert to Islam.

In June, the preacher reportedly uploaded a video on TikTok in which he advised an individual on handling conversion requests from teenagers.

The footage allegedly shows Firdaus in a question-and-answer session at an event.

It had initially been misunderstood that the session involved Firdaus advising a teacher, sparking concerns among non-Muslim parents about their children in national schools.

However, it was later clarified that the session involved a writer and TikTok influencer, not a teacher.

Firdaus was allegedly asked what should be done when non-Muslim teenagers express a desire to convert to Islam.

He reportedly suggested that while teenagers should be welcomed to convert, these conversions should not be made public.

He also allegedly offered advice on how they could secretly practise Islam to keep it hidden from others.