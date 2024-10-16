PORT KLANG, Oct 16 — Malaysia welcomed the arrival of the German Navy frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg and the combat support ship, FGS Frankfurt am Main, which docked at Port Klang Cruise Terminal (PKCT) here from Oct 15 to 18.

The two German Navy ships are part of the Indo-Pacific Deployment 2024 (IPD24), a military initiative involving naval forces from countries like Japan and Germany, aimed at enhancing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ships have been navigating the Pacific and Indian Oceans since June 2024, showcasing Germany’s naval capabilities and commitment to maritime security.

During a press tour onboard the Baden-Württemberg, the German ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Peter Blomeyer, highlighted the strong economic engagement between Malaysia and Germany, with over 700 German companies operating in Malaysia.

“Like Malaysia, Germany is a trading nation. These companies not only produce and employ local people, but they also pay taxes and ship their goods back to Germany,” he said, reflecting on the robust economic ties between the two countries.

Blomeyer reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

He underscored Germany’s dedication to maintaining the rule of law in international waters, stresssing the importance of freedom of navigation (FON) and secure shipping routes from the Indo-Pacific to Europe.

Meanwhile, Baden-Württemberg’s Rear Admiral Helge Risch expressed his pleasure at being in Malaysia and thanked representatives from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) for their warm welcome.

“It was in 2002 when the last German ship visited Malaysia, which was 22 years ago. But I am pretty sure that this will happen more frequently in the future because it means a lot to us to be welcomed here,” he said.

Risch explained that their visit is part of naval diplomacy, aimed at establishing contact with their Malaysian counterparts.

The visit includes professional engagements, such as briefings with the RMN in preparation for upcoming naval exercises.

He expressed anticipation for the cooperation, acknowledging the RMN’s professionalism and expressing eagerness for the exercises following their departure on Oct 18 from PKCT to the Andaman Sea and subsequently, the Indian Ocean.

During their voyage, the ships will conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) with RMN assets based in Lumut, Perak.

This bilateral naval exercise aims to strengthen interoperability and the camaraderie between the two navies.

Moreover, Germany and Malaysia are deepening their security policy ties through capacity-building projects, such as the provision of maritime surveillance drones for the Malaysian Coast Guard, funded by Germany.

In a statement yesterday, the Foreign Ministry said during the port call at the PKCT, the German Navy ships will host a reception, engage in dialogue sessions with industry players, conduct guided tours of the ships, and facilitate interactions between the crew and the RMN’s National Hydrographic Centre.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, stated that the visit underscores the strong ties between Malaysia and Germany, highlighted by recent high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Germany from March 10 to 15.

“During the visit, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and paid a courtesy call on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with discussions focusing on the growing economic cooperation between Malaysia and Germany,” said the statement.

Wisma Putra emphasised that Malaysia remains committed to strengthening its bilateral relations with Germany through ongoing multifaceted cooperation and engagements. — Bernama