SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 10 — Education minister Fadhlina Sidek has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that claimed the Chinese navy visited SM Chung Ling (Private) in Penang.

She clarified that it was university students from China who took part in a cultural and sports exchange with the school.

“We must clarify that they were not navy officers, but university students from the Naval University of Engineering China,” she said, speaking to reporters after attending the closing ceremony of a national education management conference at Bertam Resort here.

Fadhlina stressed that the programme, which was part of an exchange between the school and the university, had the necessary approvals from all relevant authorities.

She added that the cultural and sports exchange was part of a diplomatic initiative marking Malaysia and China’s 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“To avoid any further misunderstanding and slanderous statements, the school has also lodged a police report on this,” she said.

Last Saturday, two Chinese navy vessels were in Penang for a three-day goodwill visit, which sparked speculation on social media.

Pictures of the Chinese navy in Penang created a buzz online, leading state exco Wong Hon Wai to clarify that it was merely a goodwill visit.

He also noted that naval ships from other countries have docked at Penang port in the past.