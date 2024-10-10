PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — The issue of a threat to national sovereignty does not arise following the docking of two Chinese naval ships at Penang Port, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is the Unity Government’s spokesperson, explained that warships from other countries often dock at Malaysian ports, but all are done in accordance with protocols set by Wisma Putra and with the knowledge of the Ministry of Defence.

“It is true that from time to time, warships from Australia, the United States, China, and even India will dock (at our ports). They are often en route to another destination and will dock here only for a few days.

“During the ships’ docking period, the embassy or foreign representatives of the respective countries usually communicate to conduct certain activities to strengthen the ties between the two nations,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Ministry of Communications here today, which was also attended by Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Also present were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) managing director Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said he regretted the actions of some netizens who tried to use racist sentiments and hatred on the issue.

“Since 2010, I’ve noticed that every time foreign warships dock, certain netizens would publish untrue claims, even though these ships often engage in social activities to strengthen bilateral ties.

“We have good diplomatic relations with many countries, and all these countries, if their warships dock temporarily at Malaysian ports, they often do so according to protocols,” he said, adding that the police and the MCMC are looking into this matter and will take action against the netizens involved.

Yesterday, Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai was reported to have said that there should be no speculation over the visit of two Chinese navy vessels to Penang last weekend as it was done through official channels.

He said it was a goodwill visit that included students from Naval University of Engineering China and whatever was being said on social media was untrue.

Bersatu International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah reportedly said that the exuberant reception given to the two naval ships from China was ‘absurd’ especially when there are allegations that Malaysian waters in Sabah and Sarawak are being invaded by the republic’s assets. — Bernama