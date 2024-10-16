KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided six additional premises today as part of its ongoing investigation into a sand mining corruption scandal allegedly linked to Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI).

A MACC source, according to Berita Harian, said the searches involved a residential property and five office units in the Klang Valley.

“Today, six more premises were searched, but these are not ‘safe houses’... They comprise a residential unit and five office units in the Klang Valley.

“None of the premises were seized,” the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier, a businessman was re-arrested by the MACC after his remand period, which began last Thursday, concluded today.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had confirmed the arrest but did not elaborate further.

The suspect is under investigation for allegedly receiving bribes from other companies after securing contracts related to MBI.

He is one of four individuals detained last week in connection with this multi-million-ringgit corruption probe involving a sand mining concession under a state investment body subsidiary.

The other detainees include a 45-year-old former MBI employee, a 43-year-old driver, and a 46-year-old woman who previously served as a finance officer, all reportedly involved in the same sand mining concession case.

Azam was also reported to have said that a politician is also connected to the investigation but did not disclose the individual’s name.

He said that this politician would be summoned once investigators compile and verify all necessary evidence.

In a raid last Saturday, the MACC uncovered S$1.529 million at a site referred to as a ‘safe house’.

Two days later, Azam announced that two additional safe houses had been located, one of which contained approximately SG$74,000 (RM243,000).

He also said that the MACC discovered about RM78,000 in another office and received information that part of the money had already been invested in Singapore, with indications of additional accounts in different banks.

Investigators have opened several cases under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.