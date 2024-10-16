KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said today that the new steel benches at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was just part of a series of improvements to its facilities and services.

In videos posted on its social media accounts, MAHB said the changes were made based on feedback from travellers.

“Sorry, we got a little too excited about the new benches at the KLIA Transportation Hub! Thanks for keeping us in check — we hear you loud and clear.

“We’re making both small tweaks and big changes to improve KLIA based on your valuable feedback,” it said in the posts.

MAHB said the improvements include: surau refurbishment, new queue design at the check-in area, adding traffic marshals, more seats at the departure hall and transportation hub, upgraded domestic security screening, additional signage, implementing Kanban queue management, scenting machine, and vending machines.

On Monday, the newly-installed benches situated on Level 1 of KLIA’s Transportation Hub received a mixed reception by Malaysians on social media.

MAHB stated that the newly upgraded seating was part of an initiative to improve travellers’ comfort and offer more space while they wait for their transportation.



