KUALA SELANGOR, Oct 16 — Telcos have been instructed to provide portable power generator sets for use at telecommunication towers in flood-prone areas.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry decided to implement the measure to ensure that telecommunication towers remain operational during power outages due to floods.

She said although generator sets can only last for four to five hours, this preparedness move can help mitigate disruptions to telecommunications services during critical situations.

“Communication services are essential, and we will ensure that flood-affected areas do not experience prolonged disruptions.

“At least communication issues won’t be a problem to victims and rescue teams...so when floods occur, we have immediate solutions,” she said after handing over the contribution from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA to former Malaysia Nanban translator K. Loganathan, in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, at his house in Bestari Jaya, today.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj was also present.

Teo said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will monitor the effort to provide the power generator sets.

In the same development, she urged the public not to spread unverified news, especially regarding the current volatile weather, as it may disrupt public order.

Teo mentioned that the ministry received good cooperation from telecommunication service providers in helping to monitor and delete false news circulating while admitting to the challenge of fully addressing the situation.

“We acknowledge the challenge regarding the spread of false news, which would often become more viral than the clarifications from the authorities. Therefore, we hope that the public will be more mindful and refrain from spreading such news,” she added. — Bernama