MANILA, Oct 16 — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo is in Kuala Lumpur for the resumption of the Philippine-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), being convened for the first time since 2011, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Manalo will co-chair the 8th JCM with his counterpart, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on Oct 16.

In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the reconvening of the JCM would provide a “valuable opportunity to review the progress of bilateral cooperation” since the last dialogue was held in Manila.

“The reconvening of the JCM manifests the deepening of the friendship between the two countries as well as the expansion of areas of bilateral cooperation, and is an operationalisation of one of the commitments discussed between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the twin high-level visits in 2023,” it said.

During the JCM, the two ministers will discuss “matters of mutual interest to both countries and the Southeast Asian region”.

While in Malaysia, Manalo will also attend a diplomatic reception hosted by the Philippine Embassy in Malaysia to celebrate the 60 years of bilateral relations between both countries.

Mohamad previously met Manalo during his visit to Manila in July and discussed the proposed Philippine-Malaysia agreements, including sports, cultural cooperation, tourism, higher education, and the development of the Halal Industry.

At that time, both sides committed to concluding negotiations on these deals.

After Malaysia, Manalo will undertake his first official visit to Thailand on Oct 18 upon the invitation of Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

The two ministers will also hold a bilateral meeting and co-chair the Ministerial Meeting of the 6th Philippines-Thailand Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, a mechanism established to facilitate cooperation and consultation on a wide array of issues of bilateral and regional concern.

Manalo’s visit coincides with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Thailand. — Bernama