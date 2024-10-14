MANILA, Oct 14 — The Philippines doubts China’s intention to negotiate a regional code of conduct in the South China Sea although Manila is looking forward to continuing discussions, Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro said today.

Teodoro said that while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had approved “good-faith discussions” with China over the long-delayed code, he doubted Beijing’s sincerity.

“Right now, honestly speaking, I do not see that,” Teodoro told reporters.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South-east Asian leaders called yesterday for swift agreement on a code of conduct for the South China Sea based on international law, after escalating confrontations in the strategic waterway where US$3 trillion worth of trade passes annually.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, including areas claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The Philippines has complained of Chinese vessels’ use of water cannon, collision and ramming tactics to stop resupply and patrol missions in disputed waters.

The maritime code, which could help avoid such confrontations and prevent conflict, has been mooted for years but talks led by the Association of South-east Asian Nations have made slow progress. — Reuters