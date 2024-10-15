IPOH, Oct 15 — A decision to stop by the roadside to relieve himself cost a man dearly when he was mauled to death by a tiger near the Gerik-Jeli Timur Barat Highway today.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the victim, a 54-year-old heavy machinery operator, was dragged by the tiger into the bushes nearby the rumah kongsi (temporary house) at Bagan Balak located at KM79.2 JRTB.

“The incident is believed to have occurred between 5am and 6am and was witnessed by the deceased’s wife, who is of Thai nationality and working as a cook.

“The wife heard the sound of a tiger roaring which prompted her to open the door of the temporary house where they were currently staying.

“Upon opening the door, she saw her husband being dragged by the tiger into the bushes,” he said in a statement.

Azizi said that the Gerik District Control Centre received the information about the incident around 8.25am.

“Following the report, the Bersia police station chief together with three police personnel and a team from the Gerik District Police Headquarters’ criminal investigation department were mobilised to the area around 10.30am.

“They were helped by a group of 10 Forestry Department’s officers in the search and rescue operation.

“The victim was found around 12pm about 100 metres from where the temporary house is located,” he explained.

Azizi said the victim was already dead with fatal injuries on neck and left leg when the search and rescue team spotted him.

He said that the deceased was sent to Gerik Hospital’s forensic unit for post-mortem purposes at 1.30pm.

Azizi said the case has been classified as sudden death.