KOTA BARU, Oct 15 — The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Sungai Kampung Pichong, Kuala Krai, yesterday.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the public notified the police about the body at 12.15pm.

“The deceased’s identity, race and age could not be determined as the body had begun to decompose, and no identification documents were found on it.

“The body was sent to the Forensic Department at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mazlan urged anyone with information or who may have a missing family member to contact the Kuala Krai Police Station or visit the nearest police station. — Bernama